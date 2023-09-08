Insider Buying: Sealed Air Corp CEO Doheny Edward L II Acquires 10,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 8, 2023, Doheny Edward L II, President and CEO of Sealed Air Corp (

SEE, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the firm's prospects. This article will delve into the details of this insider buying activity and its potential implications for investors.

Who is Doheny Edward L II?

Doheny Edward L II is the President and CEO of Sealed Air Corp, a leading global provider of packaging solutions for various industries. With a wealth of experience in the industry, Doheny has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and innovation strategies. His recent purchase of Sealed Air Corp shares underscores his belief in the company's future success.

About Sealed Air Corp

Sealed Air Corp is a renowned name in the packaging industry, offering innovative and sustainable solutions to businesses across the globe. The company's products and services cater to a wide range of sectors, including food, healthcare, and e-commerce, among others. With a market cap of $4.88 billion, Sealed Air Corp is a significant player in the packaging industry.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and sold none. This trend is mirrored in the broader insider transaction history of Sealed Air Corp, which shows a total of four insider buys and zero sells over the same period.

1701445570524086272.png

The correlation between insider buying and stock price is often seen as a positive signal by investors. The insider's recent purchase came when the stock was trading at $33.85, which is significantly lower than the GuruFocus Value of $55.98. This suggests that the stock is undervalued, potentially offering a lucrative investment opportunity.

Valuation

Sealed Air Corp's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.57, lower than both the industry median of 15.64 and the company's historical median. This, coupled with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6, indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued.

1701445598130995200.png

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model developed by GuruFocus, taking into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Based on this model, Sealed Air Corp's current stock price offers a compelling value proposition.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Sealed Air Corp shares, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, presents a potentially attractive opportunity for investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.