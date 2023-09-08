Insider Sell: SEVP, Chief Risk Officer Thomas Stenger Sells 3,000 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc

On September 8, 2023, Thomas Stenger, the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of Hope Bancorp Inc (

HOPE, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 11,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Hope Bancorp Inc is a leading financial institution that offers a range of financial products and services through its numerous branches across the United States. The company primarily serves the Korean-American and other minority communities, providing commercial banking services such as commercial loans, trade finance, deposit products, and treasury management services.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this move, it's crucial to analyze the relationship between insider transactions and the stock's price.

The insider transaction history for Hope Bancorp Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Hope Bancorp Inc were trading at $9.34, giving the company a market cap of $1.118 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 6.09, which is lower than both the industry median of 8.25 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued based on earnings.

The GuruFocus Value of Hope Bancorp Inc is $15.75, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its intrinsic value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider's recent sell, the valuation metrics suggest that Hope Bancorp Inc's stock is undervalued. Investors should consider these factors and their own research when making investment decisions.

It's also worth noting that the insider's sell represents a small portion of their total holdings in the company, which could suggest that the sell is not a reflection of the insider's outlook on the company's future but rather a personal financial decision.

As always, insider transactions should not be used in isolation to make investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights into how those with the most intimate knowledge of a company view its current valuation and future prospects.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
