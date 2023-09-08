EVP-CFO Anastasios Omiridis Sells 3,325 Shares of AMERISAFE Inc

On September 8, 2023, Anastasios Omiridis, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AMERISAFE Inc ( AMSF, Financial), sold 3,325 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 3,325 shares and made no purchases.

AMERISAFE Inc is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, notably construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. With a market cap of $988.73 million, the company has a significant presence in the insurance industry.

The insider transaction history for AMERISAFE Inc shows a clear trend. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys, while there have been two insider sells, both by Anastasios Omiridis. This could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance from the insider.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of AMERISAFE Inc were trading for $51.22. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 15.25, higher than the industry median of 12.19 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, AMERISAFE Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be based on a variety of factors. It could be a personal financial decision or it could be based on the insider's assessment of the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it's important for investors to consider the broader context and not base investment decisions solely on insider activity.

It's also worth noting that while the insider has sold shares, this does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons unrelated to the company's performance. Therefore, while insider activity can provide useful insights, it should be considered as part of a broader investment analysis.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by Anastasios Omiridis may raise some questions, the overall valuation of AMERISAFE Inc suggests that the stock is fairly valued. Investors should continue to monitor the company's performance and any future insider activity.