On September 8, 2023, Charles Sulerzyski, President and CEO of Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) ( PEBO, Financial), purchased 4,000 shares of the company, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the firm's prospects. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has bought a total of 4,000 shares and sold 1,500 shares.

But who is Charles Sulerzyski? He is the President and CEO of Peoples Bancorp Inc., a financial services holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. The company offers banking, insurance, brokerage, and trust solutions through its financial network. It operates more than 75 locations in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Sulerzyski's leadership has been instrumental in steering the company towards growth and profitability.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a community-oriented bank providing a wide range of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, investment and trust services, and insurance solutions. The company's commitment to customer service and community development has earned it a strong reputation in the regions it serves.

The insider's recent acquisition is noteworthy, especially when considering the company's insider transaction history. Over the past year, there have been 10 insider buys and 2 insider sells. This suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

The relationship between insider buying/selling and stock price is often a significant indicator for investors. In this case, the insider's purchase coincided with a period when the stock was trading at $25.31, giving the company a market cap of $897.7 million. This is a clear indication that the insider believes the stock is undervalued and has significant upside potential.

The company's valuation metrics further support this view. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.36, lower than the industry median of 8.25 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

The GuruFocus Value, an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, stands at $36.01. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7, the stock is significantly undervalued.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase, coupled with the company's strong fundamentals and undervalued status, presents a compelling case for potential investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.