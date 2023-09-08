On September 8, 2023, Brian Tyler, CEO of McKesson Corp ( MCK, Financial), sold 25,246 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 77,369 shares over the past year and made no purchases.

Brian Tyler has been with McKesson Corp for over two decades, serving in various leadership roles before becoming CEO in April 2019. Under his leadership, the company has continued to grow and expand its footprint in the healthcare sector.

McKesson Corp is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. The company partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments, and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products, and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Let's delve into the details.

The insider transaction history for McKesson Corp shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 25 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of McKesson Corp were trading for $422.58 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $57.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 15.81, which is lower than the industry median of 16.16 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

However, the GuruFocus Value of $347.96 indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off, combined with the company's valuation metrics, suggests that McKesson Corp's stock may be modestly overvalued at its current price. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's future performance and any further insider transactions.