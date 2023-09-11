Insider Sell: Arteris Inc's VP and CFO Nicholas Hawkins Sells 20,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On September 11, 2023, Nicholas Hawkins, the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Arteris Inc (

AIP, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Arteris Inc, as evidenced by the insider transaction history over the past year.

1701807953603985408.png

Who is Nicholas Hawkins?

Nicholas Hawkins is the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Arteris Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its financial management and strategic planning. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,702 shares and has not made any purchases.

About Arteris Inc

Arteris Inc is a leading provider of network-on-chip interconnect IP and tools. The company's technology is used by semiconductor companies worldwide to develop system-on-chip designs that deliver superior performance, lower power consumption, and reduced system latency. Arteris Inc's solutions are integral to the development of a wide range of applications, including automotive electronics, mobile devices, and data center systems.

Insider Sell Analysis

The insider's recent sale of 20,000 shares comes at a time when there have been no insider buys at Arteris Inc over the past year. Instead, there have been 22 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders at the company may be taking advantage of the current stock price to realize their gains.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Arteris Inc were trading at $7.08 each. This gives the company a market cap of $267.668 million. While this is not a large market cap in the grand scheme of the stock market, it is significant for a company of Arteris Inc's size and industry.

Conclusion

Insider selling can sometimes be a red flag for investors, as it could indicate that those with the most knowledge about the company's prospects are selling their shares. However, it's also important to remember that insiders sell shares for many reasons, and it doesn't necessarily mean they are bearish on the company's future. In the case of Arteris Inc, the insider's sale is part of a broader trend of insider selling over the past year. Investors should keep an eye on this trend and consider it as part of their overall analysis of the company.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.