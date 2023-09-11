Insider Sell: Southern Nuclear CEO Stephen Kuczynski Sells 5,000 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

1 hours ago
On September 11, 2023, Stephen Kuczynski, CEO of Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of Southern Co, sold 5,000 shares of Southern Co (

SO, Financial). This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at the company, which we will explore in more detail.

Who is Stephen Kuczynski?

Stephen Kuczynski is the CEO of Southern Nuclear, a key subsidiary of Southern Co. Southern Nuclear is responsible for operating Southern Co's six nuclear reactors, which are crucial to the company's power generation capabilities. Kuczynski's role at the helm of Southern Nuclear places him in a strategic position within Southern Co, making his stock transactions particularly noteworthy.

About Southern Co

Southern Co is a leading utility company in the United States, providing electricity to millions of customers in the Southeast. The company operates through several subsidiaries, including Southern Nuclear, and is known for its diverse energy portfolio that includes nuclear, coal, natural gas, and renewable energy sources. Southern Co's commitment to clean, safe, and reliable energy has made it a staple in the American energy sector.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 73,546 shares and purchased none. This recent transaction of 5,000 shares is part of this larger trend of insider selling at Southern Co.

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions at Southern Co. Over the past year, there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Southern Co shares were trading at $67.83, giving the company a market cap of $74.81 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.33, higher than both the industry median of 15.19 and the company's historical median. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its earnings.

However, the GuruFocus Value of Southern Co is $76.10, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell and the high price-earnings ratio may raise concerns, the modest undervaluation based on the GF Value suggests that Southern Co's stock may still hold potential for investors. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

