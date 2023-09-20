STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH, a New York-based investment firm, added 500 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (

PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the addition of 500 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc at a traded price of $9.79 per share. Despite this acquisition, the current ratio of the traded stock in the guru's portfolio remains at 0. However, the transaction has increased the firm's holdings in the traded stock to 10.13%.

Profile of the Guru: STILWELL JOSEPH

STILWELL JOSEPH is a renowned investment firm located at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on value investing, with a focus on the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm currently holds 53 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $173 million. 1701869038117847040.png

Overview of the Traded Company: Provident Bancorp Inc

Provident Bancorp Inc, a USA-based company, provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. The company operates in a single segment, attracting deposits from the general public to originate various types of loans and invest in securities. With a market capitalization of $172.436 million, the company's current stock price stands at $9.75. According to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of 18.01 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.54. 1701869017360236544.png

Performance of the Stock

Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 1999, the stock has experienced a price change ratio of -20.41%. However, the year-to-date price change ratio stands at 34.11%. Since the transaction, the price change ratio is -0.41%. The stock's GF Score is 67/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank are 4/10, 5/10, 5/10, 8/10, and 2/10 respectively.

Financial Health of the Stock

The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating average financial health. The Altman Z score is 0.00, suggesting potential financial distress. The Cash to Debt ratio is 3.55, ranking 370 in the Banks industry. The stock's ROE and ROA are -12.55 and -1.56 respectively, ranking 1425 and 1423 in the industry.

Growth and Momentum of the Stock

The stock's 3-year revenue growth is 22.80, ranking 105 in the industry. The RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 41.36, 51.23, and 53.90 respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are 21.96 and -33.65 respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH's recent acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares reflects the firm's confidence in the stock's potential. Despite the stock's poor performance indicators, the firm's investment could yield significant returns if the stock's valuation improves. This transaction is a testament to the firm's value investing philosophy and could influence the performance of both the guru's portfolio and the traded company.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.