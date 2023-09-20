STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

On September 11, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH, a New York-based investment firm, added 500 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the addition of 500 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc at a traded price of $9.79 per share. Despite this acquisition, the current ratio of the traded stock in the guru's portfolio remains at 0. However, the transaction has increased the firm's holdings in the traded stock to 10.13%.

Profile of the Guru: STILWELL JOSEPH

STILWELL JOSEPH is a renowned investment firm located at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on value investing, with a focus on the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm currently holds 53 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $173 million.

Overview of the Traded Company: Provident Bancorp Inc

Provident Bancorp Inc, a USA-based company, provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. The company operates in a single segment, attracting deposits from the general public to originate various types of loans and invest in securities. With a market capitalization of $172.436 million, the company's current stock price stands at $9.75. According to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of 18.01 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.54.

Performance of the Stock

Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 1999, the stock has experienced a price change ratio of -20.41%. However, the year-to-date price change ratio stands at 34.11%. Since the transaction, the price change ratio is -0.41%. The stock's GF Score is 67/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank are 4/10, 5/10, 5/10, 8/10, and 2/10 respectively.

Financial Health of the Stock

The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating average financial health. The Altman Z score is 0.00, suggesting potential financial distress. The Cash to Debt ratio is 3.55, ranking 370 in the Banks industry. The stock's ROE and ROA are -12.55 and -1.56 respectively, ranking 1425 and 1423 in the industry.

Growth and Momentum of the Stock

The stock's 3-year revenue growth is 22.80, ranking 105 in the industry. The RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 41.36, 51.23, and 53.90 respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are 21.96 and -33.65 respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH's recent acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares reflects the firm's confidence in the stock's potential. Despite the stock's poor performance indicators, the firm's investment could yield significant returns if the stock's valuation improves. This transaction is a testament to the firm's value investing philosophy and could influence the performance of both the guru's portfolio and the traded company.