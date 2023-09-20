Unveiling the Dividend Dynamics of MDU Resources Group Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

An in-depth analysis of the dividend performance and sustainability of MDU Resources Group Inc

MDU Resources Group Inc (

MDU, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on 2023-10-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into MDU Resources Group Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding MDU Resources Group Inc's Operations

MDU Resources Group Inc operates in five business segments, including Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, distributes natural gas, provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services, and mines, processes and sells construction aggregates. It also produces and sells asphalt mix, supplies ready-mixed concrete, and offers construction services.

1701899319654744064.png

A Glimpse at MDU Resources Group Inc's Dividend History

MDU Resources Group Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1982, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1982, earning it the status of a dividend aristocrat. This distinction is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 41 years.

1701899338566860800.png

Assessing MDU Resources Group Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

According to today's data, MDU Resources Group Inc has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.47% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.52%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 2.40%, which increased to 2.50% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 2.60%.

1701899358351392768.png

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend can be assessed by evaluating the company's payout ratio. MDU Resources Group Inc's dividend payout ratio as of 2023-06-30 is 0.36, suggesting that the company retains a significant part of its earnings for future growth and unexpected downturns. The company's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 suggests good profitability prospects, with the company reporting net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

MDU Resources Group Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's robust revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 8.50% per year, which outperforms approximately 58.71% of global competitors, indicates a strong revenue model. Furthermore, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate of 2.30% per year, which outperforms approximately 32.79% of global competitors, showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MDU Resources Group Inc's consistent dividend payments, strong growth rate, low payout ratio, and good profitability and growth metrics suggest that the company's dividends are sustainable in the long run. However, investors should keep a close eye on the company's growth metrics and profitability to ensure the sustainability of its dividends. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.