Delving into Dole PLC's Dividend Dynamics: A Comprehensive Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

Unpacking the Fruit Giant's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Dole PLC (

DOLE, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on October 5, 2023, with the ex-dividend date set for September 13, 2023. As investors anticipate this upcoming payout, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using GuruFocus data, we will delve into Dole PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Introduction to Dole PLC

Dole PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates in the North American and European markets for fresh fruits and vegetables. The company's segment includes Fresh Fruit; Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA; Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas and ROW and Fresh Vegetables. It generates maximum revenue from the Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA segment, which includes Dole's various businesses across the European marketplace.

1701900741343444992.png

Exploring Dole PLC's Dividend History

Since 2021, Dole PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The chart below shows the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1701900760637243392.png

Understanding Dole PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Dole PLC has a 12-month trailing dividend yield and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.79%. This suggests an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next 12 months. The 5-year yield on cost of Dole PLC stock is also approximately 2.79%.

1701900801762394112.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio of Dole PLC, as of June 30, 2023, is 0.33, providing insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. However, Dole PLC's profitability rank of 4 out of 10 suggests potential challenges in sustaining the dividend. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: A Glimpse into the Future

Dole PLC's growth rank of 4 out of 10 suggests limited growth prospects, potentially impacting dividend sustainability. However, Dole PLC's strong revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 29.50% per year on average indicate a robust revenue model. Furthermore, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate of approximately 15.50% per year on average showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical factor for sustaining dividends in the long run.

Conclusion

While Dole PLC's consistent dividend history and strong revenue growth are encouraging, the company's low profitability and growth ranks suggest potential challenges in maintaining its dividends. Investors should continue monitoring these factors to make informed decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.