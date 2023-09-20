Unpacking The Aarons Co Inc's Dividend Performance: A Comprehensive Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth Potential of The Aarons Co Inc's Dividends

The Aarons Co Inc (

AAN, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on 2023-10-04, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into The Aarons Co Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding The Aarons Co Inc's Business Model

The Aarons Co Inc is a specialty retailer which has developed a unique lease-to-own model. It serves the customers through the sale and lease ownership of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, home appliances, and other accessories at the best deal with the highest quality products. Aaron's services are available through multiple channels to approximately 40-50 % of the U.S. population. The Company conducts its operations through two primary operating business segments: Aaron's Business and BrandsMart.

1701901568556662784.png

Delving into The Aarons Co Inc's Dividend History

The Aarons Co Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1701901587410059264.png

Assessing The Aarons Co Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, The Aarons Co Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.66% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.91%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on The Aarons Co Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of The Aarons Co Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.66%.

1701901606502531072.png

Is The Aarons Co Inc's Dividend Sustainable? Examining the Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, The Aarons Co Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The Aarons Co Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks The Aarons Co Inc's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of past 10 years.

Gauging The Aarons Co Inc's Growth Prospects

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. The Aarons Co Inc's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and The Aarons Co Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. The Aarons Co Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 11.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 70.8% of global competitors.

Final Thoughts

The Aarons Co Inc's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, and sustainable payout ratio make it an attractive choice for investors seeking steady income. With its solid profitability and robust growth metrics, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend performance in the foreseeable future. However, like any investment, it's crucial to conduct your due diligence and consider your financial goals before making a decision. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.