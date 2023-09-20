Frugality 101: How Simple Living Paved the Way for Buffett and Munger's Billions

Understand how frugality fuels your ability to save aggressively and invest wisely, fast-tracking your financial freedom

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Embracing frugality can be a powerful catalyst for achieving financial independence, as demonstrated by the practices of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.
  • Living below your means allows for aggressive saving and prudent investing, setting the foundation for long-term financial freedom.
  • The principles of frugality are not about deprivation but about making thoughtful choices in spending and investing that align with your values and financial goals.
Article's Main Image

“The biggest mistake is not learning the habit of saving properly.” This is what

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) told college students in a speech, emphasizing the importance of frugality in achieving financial independence. He later advised, “Don’t save what’s left after spending, but spend what’s left after saving.”

Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) business partner, Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), are prime examples of how living frugally and below one’s means is the pathway to financial freedom. With a combined net worth of over $100 billion, the legendary investors could afford any luxury. Yet they still live simple, frugal lifestyles.

Their philosophy is that avoiding unnecessary costs and excessive consumption provides the fuel for investments to grow. As Munger says, “The first $100,000 is a b****, but you gotta do it.” Here’s how adopting the frugal habits of Buffett and Munger can set anyone on the path to financial independence.

Why frugality matters

Frugality provides the foundation for financial independence in several ways.

First, it enables saving a high percentage of your income rather than overspending on non-essentials. The more you can save, the sooner you can amass enough capital to become financially independent.

Second, it helps avoid falling into debt traps that drain your future income. Debt repayments hamper the ability to save and invest.

Spending only on necessities also means more money freed up for investing. Invested prudently over decades, even small savings can compound into a large nest egg.

Finally, with enough capital accumulated through disciplined saving and investing, you gain the freedom to retire early or pursue work you enjoy rather than needing a paycheck.

Buffett’s definition of frugality

When Buffett was once asked why he leads such a humble lifestyle despite his massive wealth, he responded:

“I have everything I want. I have more than I need. I’ve got a warm home, all the food I can eat, two cars—everything I need.”

This exemplifies Buffett’s view on frugality. It is not about depriving yourself or pinch-penny scrimping. It simply means focusing your spending only on the things you truly value rather than keeping up with the Joneses.

Munger on the benefits of frugality

While seen by some as greedy, Munger views frugality as prudence and avoiding waste. Munger said at a Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, “Frugality has gotten a bad name, but I think frugality is an enormous virtue”

In another speech, he said, “I always knew I was going to be rich. I don't think I ever doubted it for a minute.” While partly humorous, this confidence came from living prudently within his means, saving aggressively and investing wisely from an early age.

Living frugally like Buffett and Munger

Despite their massive wealth, Buffett and Munger lead surprisingly frugal lifestyles. Here are some examples:

  • Homes: Buffett still lives in the modest five-bedroom house in Omaha that he bought in 1958 for $31,500. Munger has lived in the same home since the 1960s.
  • Cars: Buffett drives older Cadillacs, while Munger drove an 11-year-old Toyota Camry until he was 90.
  • Food: You are more likely to see them at McDonald’s (MCD, Financial) or Dairy Queen than at a fancy restaurant.
  • Clothing: Buffett wears suits that cost a few hundred dollars, but look dirt cheap next to his billions.
  • Splurges: Buffett allows himself a luxury – having a private plane. However, it is a NetJet fractional ownership, so Buffett only pays by the hour of use. Further, NetJet has been a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway since 1998.

Their frugal habits extend to their businesses as well. Berkshire Hathaway is known for having an office culture allergic to excess.

How to incorporate their frugal hbits

While we may not all aspire to Buffett-like wealth, adopting some of his and Munger’s frugal habits can set us on the path to greater financial independence.

One way is to focus on value and utility rather than brand names or status appeal when buying cars, clothing or other necessities. Avoid overspending just to impress others. Consider buying used items that serve your needs just as well instead of always buying new ones. Cars and furniture are examples.

Another method is to avoid conspicuous consumption that provides little utility compared to costs. Fancy $300 dinners deliver no more nourishment than a home-cooked meal.

Do not upgrade to the latest technology unless the benefits meaningfully improve your life. Stick to what still works well rather than getting every new gadget.

Further, use coupons and discounts to save on grocery bills. Buying store brands over name brands also cuts costs with little sacrifice in quality.

Maintain your belongings well to extend their useful life. Investing in upkeep costs much less than replacing them new.

Apply the same thrift in your business by cutting unnecessary costs and avoiding lavish offices that do not boost productivity.

Always keep in mind Buffett’s famous quote: “If you buy things you do not need, soon you will have to sell things you need”.

Saving and investing your way to independence

Frugality frees up capital that can be channeled into savings and investments that compound over time.

One way to leverage this is to save aggressively. Try to allocate around 30% or more of your income to savings rather than non-essential spending. The more you can save, the faster you can gain your freedom. Further, invest savings prudently. Create a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds,\ and other assets. Seek quality investments trading at discounts rather than speculative bets.

Reinvest all dividends, interest and gains. This recycles income back into investments to compound your returns. Also hold investments for the long run. Give them years or decades to grow through the power of compounding. Do not panic sell during market dips.

Another way is to retire early. Once your portfolio grows to around 25 times your annual spending needs, you should have enough capital to retire well before the traditional retirement age. However, continue living frugally. Maintain your simple, low-cost lifestyle to make your portfolio last.

The FIRE Movement’s formula for financial independence

The FIRE movement – Financial Independence, Retire Early – has harnessed the power of ultra-frugality to achieve financial freedom at very early ages. While extreme, FIRE disciples provide an instructive model:

  • Save over 70% of income. They slash costs to extreme levels, saving the vast majority of their earnings.
  • Retire in your 30s or 40s. With enough capital saved by their mid-30s, many FIRE followers are able to quit their jobs for good.
  • Withdraw 3% to 4% of your portfolio annually. By keeping withdrawals low, they can live off small distributions from their investment portfolio.
  • Maintain a frugal lifestyle. Continuity of their frugal habits ensures their savings last indefinitely.

Using this hyper-frugal approach, FIRE achievers prove it is possible to gain financial independence very early in life through disciplined saving and investing.

Gain your financial independence

In his speech, Buffett emphasized the importance of developing sound savings habits early. Most would benefit from heeding this advice and adopting the frugal mindset of Buffett and Munger. Living below your means frees up precious capital from needless consumption. Wise investors take that capital and put it to work in value-focused investments that compound over their lifetime.

Staying disciplined through bull and bear markets allows portfolio values to snowball over decades. Before you know it, the money you saved and invested frugally has grown large enough to provide lasting financial independence. That is how the Oracle of Omaha and the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway amassed their billions – through the simple, timeless formula of frugality plus value investing.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.