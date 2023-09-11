Insider Sell: VP, Chief Accounting Officer Brian Shackley Sells 475 Shares of AeroVironment Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, Brian Shackley, the Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of AeroVironment Inc (

AVAV, Financial), sold 475 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 475 shares and made no purchases.

1701989155262693376.png

AeroVironment Inc is a leading technology solutions provider that designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates an advanced portfolio of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and electric transportation solutions. The company's electric-powered, hand-launched unmanned aerial vehicles generate and process data to deliver powerful insight, on demand, to people engaged in military, public safety, and commercial activities around the world.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and six insider sells in total. This could indicate a bearish sentiment within the company's top management.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of AeroVironment Inc were trading for $112.77 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $2.97 billion.

1701989176011915264.png

According to GuruFocus Value, the stock is fairly valued. With a price of $112.77 and a GuruFocus Value of $118.03, AeroVironment Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The relationship between the insider's sell-off and the stock price can be complex. While the insider's sell-off could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, it's also possible that the insider is simply diversifying their personal investment portfolio. Regardless, potential investors should consider this insider activity as part of a broader analysis of AeroVironment Inc's financial health and market position.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the broader context. AeroVironment Inc remains a leading player in the UAS and electric transportation solutions market, and its stock is currently considered fairly valued according to GuruFocus Value.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.