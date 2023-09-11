Insider Sell: CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 2,675 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp

2 hours ago

On September 11, 2023, Katherine Stueland, CEO of GeneDx Holdings Corp (

WGS, Financial), sold 2,675 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company, which we will explore in more detail below.

Who is Katherine Stueland?

Katherine Stueland is the CEO of GeneDx Holdings Corp. She has a long history in the healthcare industry, with a focus on genomics and personalized medicine. Her leadership has been instrumental in guiding GeneDx through a period of significant growth and innovation.

About GeneDx Holdings Corp

GeneDx Holdings Corp is a leading company in the field of genetic testing. The company specializes in diagnosing rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders, providing critical information to healthcare providers and patients. GeneDx's innovative approach to genetic testing has made it a key player in the rapidly evolving field of personalized medicine.

Insider Selling at GeneDx Holdings Corp

Over the past year, the insider, Katherine Stueland, has sold a total of 114,643 shares and purchased a total of 185,185 shares. This recent sale of 2,675 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company. In total, there have been 40 insider sells over the past year, compared to just 5 insider buys.

1701989154604187648.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions at GeneDx Holdings Corp. The high number of insider sells compared to buys could be a signal to investors. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification.

GeneDx Holdings Corp Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp were trading at $4.62 apiece. This gives the company a market cap of $120.055 million. While the company's market cap is not in the billion range, it is still a significant player in the genetic testing industry.

The relationship between insider selling and the stock price can be complex. While a high volume of insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal, it's important to consider the context. In this case, the insider has also made significant purchases over the past year, indicating a continued belief in the company's potential.

As always, investors should consider a range of factors when making investment decisions, including company performance, market conditions, and broader economic trends.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
