Director Glenn Tongue Acquires 25,000 Shares of Marketwise Inc

On September 12, 2023, Glenn Tongue, a director at Marketwise Inc (

MKTW, Financial), made a significant purchase of 25,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it provides insight into the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Who is Glenn Tongue?

Glenn Tongue is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. He has served as a director at Marketwise Inc, contributing to the strategic direction of the company. His recent purchase of 25,000 shares underscores his belief in the company's potential for growth.

About Marketwise Inc

Marketwise Inc is a leading player in the financial industry. The company provides a range of services, including financial planning, investment management, and risk management solutions. With a market cap of $65.592 million, Marketwise Inc is a small-cap company with a significant potential for growth.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Glenn Tongue has purchased a total of 31,800 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend indicates a strong belief in the company's prospects. The insider's recent acquisition of 25,000 shares further strengthens this belief.

1702110766640922624.png

The insider transaction history for Marketwise Inc shows a total of 6 insider buys over the past year, compared to 9 insider sells. This trend suggests a mixed sentiment among the insiders, with more insiders selling than buying.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Marketwise Inc were trading at $1.61 each. This price gives the company a market cap of $65.592 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 62.50, which is higher than the industry median of 27.32 and also higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This high P/E ratio suggests that investors are expecting high future growth from the company.

Conclusion

The insider's recent purchase of 25,000 shares is a positive signal for the company. Despite the high P/E ratio, the insider's confidence in the company's future growth potential is evident. Investors should keep a close eye on Marketwise Inc's performance and any future insider transactions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
