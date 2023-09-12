Insider Buying: Director Albert Black Acquires 2,264 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Director Albert Black of Physicians Realty Trust (

DOC, Financial) purchased 2,264 shares of the company, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the firm's prospects. This article will delve into the details of this insider buying activity and its potential implications for the stock's future performance.

Who is Albert Black?

Albert Black is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the real estate industry. He currently serves as a Director at Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company. Black's insider buying activity is noteworthy as it reflects his personal belief in the company's growth potential.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The company's portfolio includes medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Albert Black has purchased a total of 3,285 shares and sold none. This recent acquisition of 2,264 shares further strengthens his position in the company. The insider transaction history for Physicians Realty Trust shows a total of three insider buys over the past year, with zero insider sells over the same timeframe.

1702111852428787712.png

This trend of insider buying could be a positive sign for the company's stock price. Historically, insider buying is often a bullish indicator as insiders typically buy shares because they believe the stock is undervalued and expect it to rise.

Stock Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Physicians Realty Trust were trading at $13.26 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3.154 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 31.50, which is higher than the industry median of 17.39 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1702111866408402944.png

With a price of $13.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $17.50, Physicians Realty Trust has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent buying activity, coupled with the stock's modest undervaluation, could be a positive sign for potential investors. However, as always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.