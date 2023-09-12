Insider Buying: Nerdwallet Inc CEO Tim Chen Acquires 30,588 Shares

1 hours ago

On September 12, 2023, Tim Chen, CEO and 10% owner of Nerdwallet Inc (

NRDS, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 30,588 shares of the company. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look by investors and market analysts.

Who is Tim Chen?

Tim Chen is the CEO and a 10% owner of Nerdwallet Inc. He has been instrumental in the company's growth and success. His recent purchase of 30,588 shares is a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects.

About Nerdwallet Inc

Nerdwallet Inc is a leading financial advisory company that provides personalized, unbiased advice to help consumers make smart money moves. The company's platform offers a wide range of financial tools and resources, including credit card comparisons, mortgage calculators, investment advice, and more. Nerdwallet's mission is to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Tim Chen has purchased a total of 88,314 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's potential. The insider's recent purchase of 30,588 shares further strengthens this belief.

The insider transaction history for Nerdwallet Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys over the past year, compared to 9 insider sells. This could suggest a mixed sentiment among insiders about the company's future prospects.

1702112050634817536.png

The above chart shows the trend of insider buying and selling activities. It's clear that the insider's buying activities have been more frequent recently, which could be a positive signal for the company's future performance.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Nerdwallet Inc were trading at $8.36 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $647.44 million. This is a relatively small market cap, suggesting that the company has room for growth.

The company's price-earnings ratio is 835.00, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 21.18. This could suggest that the stock is overvalued. However, it's important to note that the company's historical median price-earnings ratio is lower, indicating that the stock's current valuation may be temporary.

Conclusion

The insider's recent purchase of 30,588 shares of Nerdwallet Inc is a positive signal for the company. Despite the high price-earnings ratio, the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects could suggest that the stock is a good investment. However, investors should always do their own research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.