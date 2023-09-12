Insider Buying: Director William Byerley Acquires 158 Shares of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

56 minutes ago
On September 12, 2023, Director William Byerley of Matador Resources Co made a significant move in the stock market. The insider purchased 158 shares of Matador Resources Co (

MTDR, Financial), a leading independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States.

William Byerley, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector, has been a director at Matador Resources Co for several years. His insider buying activity provides valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Over the past year, Byerley has purchased a total of 283 shares and has not sold any shares, demonstrating his confidence in the company's potential for growth.

The insider transaction history for Matador Resources Co reveals a positive trend. There have been 13 insider buys in total over the past year, with zero insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company are bullish about its future.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Matador Resources Co were trading at $63.21 each, giving the company a market cap of $7.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.18, lower than both the industry median of 9.36 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock is currently undervalued compared to its peers and its own past performance.

The GuruFocus Value of Matador Resources Co is $64.38, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Matador Resources Co shares, coupled with the positive insider buying trend and the stock's fair valuation, suggests a promising outlook for the company. Investors should keep a close eye on Matador Resources Co as it continues to navigate the dynamic energy market.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
