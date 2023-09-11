Director Roxanne Austin Sells 6,303 Shares of Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

On September 11, 2023, Roxanne Austin, a prominent director of Freshworks Inc (

FRSH, Financial), sold 6,303 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Freshworks Inc, which we will delve into later in this article.

Roxanne Austin is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the tech industry. She has been a director at Freshworks Inc, a leading provider of customer engagement software, for several years. Her role involves providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's management team. Her recent sale of shares in the company is noteworthy and warrants further analysis.

Freshworks Inc is a global company that provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes. Their products, which include Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshchat, and Freshmarketer, are designed to make it easy for teams to collaborate and help their customers through a unified experience. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion.

Over the past year, Roxanne Austin has sold a total of 52,078 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is not unique to Austin. The insider transaction history for Freshworks Inc shows that there have been 11 insider buys and 50 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a trend of more insider selling than buying at Freshworks Inc.

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions at Freshworks Inc. The blue bars represent insider buys, while the red bars represent insider sells. As can be seen, the number of insider sells has been consistently higher than the number of insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Freshworks Inc were trading for $22.07 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $6.15 billion. The insider's sale of 6,303 shares represents a small fraction of the company's total market cap. However, the consistent trend of insider selling at Freshworks Inc could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects.

It's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification. However, investors should always consider insider transactions as part of their overall analysis of a company's stock.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of shares is noteworthy, it is just one piece of the puzzle. Investors should consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance, market conditions, and industry trends, when making investment decisions.

