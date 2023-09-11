10% Owner Carl Icahn Sells 4,100,000 Shares of CVR Energy Inc (CVI)

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago

On September 11, 2023, 10% owner Carl Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of CVR Energy Inc (

CVI, Financial). This move comes as part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Icahn has sold a total of 4,506,337 shares and purchased none.

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned American businessman and investor. He is the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises, a diversified conglomerate holding company based in New York City. He is also a significant stakeholder in CVR Energy Inc, a company involved in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing. CVR Energy Inc operates through two primary segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer, providing essential products to various industries.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised eyebrows in the investment community, prompting a closer look at the company's performance and valuation.

1702116214295232512.png

The insider transaction history for CVR Energy Inc shows a clear trend of selling over the past year, with three insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could be indicative of the insider's sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, CVR Energy Inc's shares were trading at $35.2 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $3.493 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 6.61, lower than both the industry median of 9.36 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued when compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

1702116231173111808.png

However, when considering the GuruFocus Value of $31.14, the stock appears to be modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell a significant portion of shares could be influenced by this valuation, suggesting that the insider believes the stock's current price does not accurately reflect its intrinsic value. However, investors should conduct their own research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is complex and multifaceted. While the insider's sell-off could be seen as a negative signal, it is essential to consider the broader context, including the company's performance, industry trends, and market conditions.

As always, insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle in evaluating a company's investment potential. It is crucial to consider a wide range of factors and conduct thorough due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.