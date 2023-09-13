Director Jamil Tahir Buys 100,000 Shares of AudioEye Inc

On September 13, 2023, Jamil Tahir, a director at AudioEye Inc ( AEYE, Financial), purchased 100,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Jamil Tahir is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology sector. His decision to invest in AudioEye Inc is a strong vote of confidence in the company's strategic direction and future growth potential.

AudioEye Inc is a technology company that provides web accessibility solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company's technology enables businesses to reach a wider audience by making their websites accessible to people with disabilities. This not only enhances the user experience but also helps businesses comply with accessibility laws and regulations.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 120,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend suggests that the insider sees potential in the company's stock and believes it is undervalued.

The insider transaction history for AudioEye Inc shows a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend indicates a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish signal for investors.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of AudioEye Inc were trading at $5.08, giving the company a market cap of $57.379 million. Despite the relatively small market cap, the insider's significant purchase suggests that they see substantial upside potential in the stock.

According to GuruFocus Value, AudioEye Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. However, the insider's recent purchase could indicate that they believe the stock is undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of AudioEye Inc shares could be a bullish signal for investors. However, given the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making an investment decision.