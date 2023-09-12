Insider Sell: Director Cheryl Campbell Sells 10,000 Shares of PG&E Corp

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago

On September 12, 2023, Cheryl Campbell, a director at PG&E Corp (

PCG, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and purchased none.

Cheryl Campbell is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. She has been a director at PG&E Corp since 2019, bringing her expertise to the company's board. Her decision to sell shares in the company is a significant move that warrants further analysis.

PG&E Corp is a Fortune 500 energy-based holding company, headquartered in San Francisco. It is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. The company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California.

The insider's decision to sell shares can have various implications. It could be a personal financial decision, or it could indicate the insider's perspective on the company's future performance. To understand this better, let's delve into the company's recent insider trading trends and stock performance.

1702170345676472320.png

Over the past year, there has been one insider buy and 12 insider sells at PG&E Corp. This trend indicates a higher inclination towards selling among the insiders, which could be a potential red flag for investors. However, it's essential to consider the broader market conditions and the company's specific circumstances before drawing conclusions.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, PG&E Corp's shares were trading at $16.9, giving the company a market cap of $42.696 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 18.76, higher than the industry median of 15.56 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1702170381634240512.png

According to GuruFocus Value, PG&E Corp's stock is significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's decision to sell 10,000 shares of PG&E Corp could be a signal for investors to reassess their positions. However, it's crucial to consider the overall market conditions, the company's performance, and other relevant factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
