On September 11, 2023, Sean Walters, the Chief Revenue Officer of Datadog Inc (

DDOG, Financial), sold 2,420 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Sean Walters is a key executive at Datadog Inc, a leading service for cloud-scale monitoring, analytics, and application performance management. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of its customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security, and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Over the past year, Walters has sold a total of 54,945 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 2,420 shares is part of this larger trend.

The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys and 82 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a trend towards insider selling.

1702170634609491968.png

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Datadog Inc were trading for $99.2 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $31.68 billion.

With a price of $99.2 and a GuruFocus Value of $248.76, Datadog Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.4. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1702170664087060480.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The relationship between insider selling and the stock price can be complex. While it's common to see insiders selling shares, it doesn't necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders might sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio. However, the trend of insider selling at Datadog Inc, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, could suggest that there may be opportunities for investors.

As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

