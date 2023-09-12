Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Acquires 213,248 Shares of ModivCare Inc (MODV)

On September 12, 2023, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, a Director and 10% Owner of ModivCare Inc (

MODV, Financial), purchased 213,248 shares of the company. This move is significant as it provides insight into the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC is a private investment firm that specializes in investing in the healthcare and business services sectors. The firm is known for its long-term investment approach and its focus on creating value through active involvement in its portfolio companies. As a Director and 10% Owner of ModivCare Inc, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC plays a significant role in the company's strategic direction.

ModivCare Inc is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. The company provides a platform for coordinating patient services, including non-emergency medical transportation, home health, and personal care services. ModivCare Inc's mission is to provide the most reliable, efficient, and compassionate care to individuals who need assistance in managing their health.

Over the past year, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC has purchased a total of 1,370,480 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase of 213,248 shares further strengthens the insider's position in the company.

The insider transaction history for ModivCare Inc shows a clear trend of insider buying. Over the past year, there have been 8 insider buys and 0 insider sells. This trend suggests that the insiders have a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of ModivCare Inc were trading for $29.82 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $414.802 million.

With a price of $29.82 and a GuruFocus Value of $154.71, ModivCare Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.19. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of ModivCare Inc shares indicates a strong belief in the company's future performance. However, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may be a value trap. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making an investment decision.

