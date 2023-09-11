Insider Sell: Christopher Edmonds Sells 1,427 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc

On September 11, 2023, Christopher Edmonds, the Chief Development Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (

ICE, Financial), sold 1,427 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 6,694 shares and purchased none.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is a leading operator of regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues, and a provider of data services for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets. The company's comprehensive suite of data services supports the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers around the world.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc were trading at $115, giving the company a market cap of $66.7 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 38.79, significantly higher than the industry median of 18.32 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, when considering the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, the stock appears to be fairly valued. With a price of $115 and a GuruFocus Value of $116.73, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This is illustrated in the following image:

The insider's recent sell, coupled with the stock's high price-earnings ratio and the absence of insider buys over the past year, may raise concerns among investors. However, the stock's fair valuation according to the GuruFocus Value suggests that it may still hold potential for investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
