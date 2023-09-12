Insider Buying: Executive Vice President Nikolaus Strohriegel Acquires 2,500 Shares of Century Casinos Inc

September 12, 2023
On September 12, 2023, Nikolaus Strohriegel, the Executive Vice President of Century Casinos Inc (

CNTY, Financial), made a significant purchase of 2,500 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Nikolaus Strohriegel is a key figure in Century Casinos Inc, serving as the Executive Vice President. His role involves overseeing the strategic direction of the company and ensuring its financial health. His decision to invest in the company's stock is a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects.

Century Casinos Inc is a leading international casino entertainment company. The company owns and operates a global network of casinos, hotels, and related amenities. With a focus on providing high-quality gaming experiences, Century Casinos Inc has established a strong presence in the global casino industry.

Over the past year, Strohriegel has purchased a total of 2,500 shares and has not sold any shares, indicating a bullish sentiment towards the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Century Casinos Inc shows a positive trend. Over the past year, there have been three insider buys and no insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders at Century Casinos Inc have a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Century Casinos Inc were trading at $5.72, giving the company a market cap of $167.449 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.5, based on a GuruFocus Value of $11.44. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Century Casinos Inc, particularly by Executive Vice President Nikolaus Strohriegel, is a positive sign. However, with the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio suggesting it may be a value trap, investors should exercise caution and conduct further research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
