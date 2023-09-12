Insider Sell: Steven Collis Sells 10,500 Shares of Cencora Inc (COR)

1 hours ago
On September 12, 2023, Steven Collis, Chairman, President & CEO of Cencora Inc (

COR, Financial), sold 10,500 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year.

Steven Collis is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry. As the Chairman, President & CEO of Cencora Inc, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and growth. His insider trades provide valuable insights into the company's performance and future prospects.

Cencora Inc is a leading player in the healthcare sector, providing innovative solutions and services to improve patient care. The company's robust portfolio includes a wide range of products and services designed to enhance the quality of care and improve patient outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 184,892 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend indicates a bearish sentiment towards the company's stock. The insider's recent sell-off of 10,500 shares further reinforces this sentiment.

The insider transaction history for Cencora Inc shows a total of 27 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the current high stock price to cash in on their holdings.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $176.79, giving the company a market cap of $35.49 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.52, which is higher than both the industry median of 16.52 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Cencora Inc is fairly valued. With a price of $176.79 and a GuruFocus Value of $163.16, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off of Cencora Inc shares, coupled with the company's high price-earnings ratio and fair valuation, suggests a cautious approach towards the stock. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and the insider's future trades to make informed investment decisions.

Rating:
