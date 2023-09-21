Analyzing Undervalued Airline Stocks Amid Global Turbulence

Undervalued airline stocks are worth examining as airlines remain a vital part of the global economy despite often being seen as poor investments. Historically, airline stock prices have fluctuated with economic cycles, leading to bankruptcies and failures during downturns. However, industry consolidation has led to a handful of competitors harnessing technology to manage schedules and set fares more effectively. Currently, four airlines control about 80% of the U.S. market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Airline Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a temporary decline in airline revenues and share prices, but the rollout of vaccines revived travel, albeit with disruptions caused by new variants. In 2022, travel demand surged, resulting in congested airports and lost baggage, a trend that has persisted into 2023. Consequently, airline revenue has soared, and some of the largest carriers have returned to profitability for the first time since the pandemic.

Changing Travel Demand Patterns

The pandemic also brought about changes in travel demand patterns that, if sustained, could benefit airlines for years to come. The rise of "work from home" and "work from anywhere" models has led to year-round demand for leisure travel, helping to stabilize an industry historically characterized by cyclical demand.

Current Challenges in the Airline Industry

However, challenges remain. The conflict in Ukraine and the corresponding surge in oil prices have eroded much of the additional revenue, as fuel accounts for up to 30% of an airline's total costs. Moreover, airlines are struggling to find pilots, contributing to summer cancellations.

Future Outlook of the Airline Industry

Fortunately, U.S. airlines weathered the pandemic without major bankruptcies, and the key players appear robust enough to navigate the ongoing economic turbulence. Nonetheless, the International Air Transport Association, the industry's trade organization, has predicted that a full recovery may not occur until 2024, a forecast made before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Investment Opportunities in Undervalued Airline Stocks

Despite the challenges, there are opportunities to be found, especially among undervalued airline stocks. In this article, we will delve into the fundamentals of three of the most affordable airline stocks, as identified through GuruFocus' All-in-One Screener. This tool is indispensable for investors seeking to make informed decisions, as it provides a comprehensive analysis of a company's financial health, profitability, growth, and valuation. By examining these key metrics, we can identify stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value and, thus, present a potentially lucrative investment opportunity. So, let's get started by taking a closer look at the first of our three undervalued airline stocks.

American Airlines Group Inc ( AAL Financial)

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL), despite boasting a robust financial foundation with a potential 27% upside, puzzlingly remains undervalued. This article endeavors to offer an insightful analysis of the airline industry, shedding light on the enigma surrounding American Airlines' undervaluation.

Financial Analysis of American Airlines

The company's latest financials disclose a revenue of $52.89 billion and a market capitalization of $9.22 billion. Despite a financial strength of 4 and a profitability rank of 6, the undervaluation of the company's stock is glaring. The PE ratio stands at 3.78, and the forward PE ratio at 4.07, both indicative of a restrained valuation. Moreover, a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 7.65 suggests a concerted effort towards debt reduction and growth. While the Piotroski F-Score of 7 signals robust financial health, the Altman Z-Score of 0.88 raises eyebrows.

Challenges and Opportunities for American Airlines

A myriad of recent challenges could be contributing to American Airlines' undervaluation. The company has been compelled to revise its current quarter EPS outlook downward to between $0.20 and $0.30, a drastic departure from the earlier estimate of $0.85 to $0.95. This revision was necessitated by a significant surge in fuel prices since the initial guidance in July. The expected average fuel prices have now been adjusted to between $2.90 and $3.00 per gallon, a marked increase from the previously estimated $2.55 to $2.65 per gallon. Additionally, a new labor agreement with its pilots is anticipated to diminish the operating margin by approximately 1.7 percentage points and the EPS by $0.23. Consequently, American shares experienced a roughly 4% decline.

Conclusion on American Airlines

In summary, while the airline industry and specifically American Airlines Group Inc ( AAL, Financial), have grappled with considerable challenges, the company is strategically realigning itself to unlock value through debt reduction and growth. The projected surge in business travel and traffic are auspicious indicators for the airline sector and American Airlines. Hence, the current undervaluation of American Airlines stock appears unjustified when weighed against its financial vigor and future potential. Despite recent hurdles, the stock is primed for an upward trajectory as the company navigates through prevailing challenges and seizes forthcoming opportunities.

United Airlines Holdings Inc ( UAL Financial)

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is making a significant comeback in the airline industry, despite facing challenges such as rising costs and economic uncertainty. With a market capitalization of $15.6 billion, the company is undervalued, considering its financial strength and profitability rank, which stand at 5.00 and 6.00, respectively.

Financial Analysis of United Airlines

The PE ratio of United Airlines is 5.91, while the forward PE ratio is 3.68, indicating that the stock is relatively cheap compared to its earnings. Additionally, the company has a Price-to-Book (PB) ratio of 2.03 and a Price-to-Sales (PS) ratio of 0.31, which further signifies its undervalued status. This is crucial for income-oriented investors looking for potential growth at a reasonable price.

Challenges and Opportunities for United Airlines

Analyzing the airline industry requires a focus on various financial metrics. The debt-to-equity ratio of United Airlines is 4.65, while its equity-to-asset ratio is 0.11, revealing a high leverage level. However, the company has an interest coverage of 2.94, which suggests it can comfortably meet its interest obligations. Moreover, the Piotroski F-Score of 7.00 and the Altman Z-Score of 1.07 indicate that the company is financially stable and not at risk of bankruptcy in the near term.

Conclusion on United Airlines

In conclusion, United Airlines Holdings Inc ( UAL, Financial) is at a crossroads, facing challenges such as rising costs, economic uncertainty, and legal issues. However, its strong financials, strategic partnerships, and undervalued status make it a compelling option for investors. As the airline industry continues to recover from the pandemic, it is crucial to analyze all aspects of the company before making an investment decision.

Delta Air Lines Inc ( DAL Financial)

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL), a major player in the airline industry, has recently partnered with Tom Brady, showcasing its commitment to expanding its brand and customer experience. Despite this positive development and displaying strong fundamentals and historic earnings, the market seems to be underestimating the potential of Delta Air Lines. Analyzing the airline industry, particularly Delta's financials, it becomes apparent that this might be one of the undervalued airline stocks.

Financial Analysis of Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines has a market capitalization of $26.2 billion, with a revenue of $55.75 billion. It boasts a financial strength of 4 and a profitability rank of 7, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.77, and its forward P/E ratio is 5.43. Additionally, its Price-to-Owner-Earnings is 11.61, and it has a Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow of 32.27. These figures indicate that Delta Air Lines is positioned well in terms of profitability and earnings.

Challenges and Opportunities for Delta Air Lines

However, there are also some areas of concern. The 3-Year Total Revenue Growth Rate is only 2.5%, while the 3-Year Total EBITDA Growth Rate is -17.8%, and the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -34.4%. These figures suggest that Delta has faced challenges in growing its earnings and revenue in recent years. Moreover, the company's current ratio is 0.46, and its quick ratio is 0.41, indicating potential liquidity issues. Additionally, the Debt-to-Equity is 3.40, and the Debt-to-EBITDA is 5.73, which highlights that the company has a relatively high level of debt.

Conclusion on Delta Air Lines

In conclusion, Delta Air Lines Inc ( DAL, Financial) exhibits strong fundamentals and a solid financial position, making it a strong buy in the airline sector. However, it is crucial to consider the potential challenges the company might face in terms of liquidity and debt management. Nonetheless, the market seems to be underestimating Delta's strong fundamentals, which suggests that this might be a good opportunity for investors to consider this undervalued airline stock.