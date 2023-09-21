ARES MANAGEMENT LLC Boosts Stake in Frontier Communications Parent Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (

FYBR, Financial) by adding 150,000 shares at a trade price of $14.52 per share. This transaction, which represents a 0.39% change in the firm's holdings, has a 0.05% impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a total of 38,512,895 shares in FYBR, accounting for 11.56% of its portfolio and 15.67% of FYBR's total shares.

About Frontier Communications Parent Inc

Frontier Communications Parent Inc, a US-based company, offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks. These services include video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company, which went public on May 4, 2021, operates in five segments: Data and Internet services, Other, Subsidy and other revenue, Video services, and Voice services. As of September 14, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a stock price of $14.45.

1702201435787100160.png

Profile of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is an investment firm located at 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067. The firm, which manages 40 stocks, has a total equity of $4.83 billion. Its top holdings include Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (

CCO, Financial), Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI, Financial), California Resources Corp (CRC, Financial), Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR, Financial), and Savers Value Village Inc (SVV, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services.

1702201456192389120.png

Analysis of the Trade

The recent acquisition of FYBR shares by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC has increased the firm's stake in the company to 15.67%. This transaction, which represents 11.56% of the firm's portfolio, has a significant impact on the firm's holdings. The trade price of $14.52 per share indicates the firm's confidence in the future performance of FYBR.

Performance and Financial Health of FYBR

As of September 14, 2023, FYBR has a GF-Score of 22/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's financial strength is rated 4/10, with a cash to debt ratio of 0.13. Its interest coverage is 1.09, and its Altman Z score is 0.65. The company's profitability rank is 4/10, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a stable financial situation.

Momentum of FYBR

FYBR's RSI 5 Day is 24.67, its RSI 9 Day is 32.09, and its RSI 14 Day is 36.91. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -22.50, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -27.02. These figures indicate a downward momentum in the company's stock price.

Largest Guru Holding FYBR

The largest guru holding FYBR is Gotham Asset Management, LLC. However, the exact share percentage held by the company is not available.

In conclusion, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's recent acquisition of FYBR shares has significantly increased its stake in the company. This transaction reflects the firm's confidence in FYBR's future performance. However, investors should carefully consider the company's financial health and momentum before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.