On September 11, 2023, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent Inc ( FYBR, Financial) by adding 150,000 shares at a trade price of $14.52 per share. This transaction, which represents a 0.39% change in the firm's holdings, has a 0.05% impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a total of 38,512,895 shares in FYBR, accounting for 11.56% of its portfolio and 15.67% of FYBR's total shares.

About Frontier Communications Parent Inc

Frontier Communications Parent Inc, a US-based company, offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks. These services include video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company, which went public on May 4, 2021, operates in five segments: Data and Internet services, Other, Subsidy and other revenue, Video services, and Voice services. As of September 14, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a stock price of $14.45.

Profile of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is an investment firm located at 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067. The firm, which manages 40 stocks, has a total equity of $4.83 billion. Its top holdings include Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc ( CCO, Financial), Albertsons Companies Inc ( ACI, Financial), California Resources Corp ( CRC, Financial), Frontier Communications Parent Inc ( FYBR, Financial), and Savers Value Village Inc ( SVV, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services.

Analysis of the Trade

The recent acquisition of FYBR shares by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC has increased the firm's stake in the company to 15.67%. This transaction, which represents 11.56% of the firm's portfolio, has a significant impact on the firm's holdings. The trade price of $14.52 per share indicates the firm's confidence in the future performance of FYBR.

Performance and Financial Health of FYBR

As of September 14, 2023, FYBR has a GF-Score of 22/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's financial strength is rated 4/10, with a cash to debt ratio of 0.13. Its interest coverage is 1.09, and its Altman Z score is 0.65. The company's profitability rank is 4/10, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a stable financial situation.

Momentum of FYBR

FYBR's RSI 5 Day is 24.67, its RSI 9 Day is 32.09, and its RSI 14 Day is 36.91. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -22.50, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -27.02. These figures indicate a downward momentum in the company's stock price.

Largest Guru Holding FYBR

The largest guru holding FYBR is Gotham Asset Management, LLC. However, the exact share percentage held by the company is not available.

In conclusion, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's recent acquisition of FYBR shares has significantly increased its stake in the company. This transaction reflects the firm's confidence in FYBR's future performance. However, investors should carefully consider the company's financial health and momentum before making investment decisions.