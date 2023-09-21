ARES MANAGEMENT LLC Boosts Stake in Frontier Communications Parent Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, a prominent investment firm, has recently increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (

FYBR, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of the guru's profile, and offer insights into the traded stock's performance and potential impact on the guru's portfolio.

Details of the Transaction

On September 11, 2023, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC added 150,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc to its portfolio at a trade price of $14.52 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in FYBR to 38,512,895 shares, representing 11.56% of its portfolio and 15.67% of FYBR's total shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the firm's portfolio and marked a 0.39% change in its holdings of FYBR.

Profile of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 40 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (

CCO, Financial), Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI, Financial), California Resources Corp (CRC, Financial), Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR, Financial), and Savers Value Village Inc (SVV, Financial). With an equity of $4.83 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors. The recent transaction aligns with the firm's investment philosophy and further solidifies its position in the Communication Services sector.1702201467240185856.png

Overview of Frontier Communications Parent Inc

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (

FYBR, Financial) is a US-based company that offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks. These services include video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company operates in several segments, including Data and Internet services, Other, Subsidy and other revenue, Video services, and Voice services. As of September 14, 2023, the company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a stock price of $14.45.1702201449124986880.png

The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are both 4/10, while its Growth Rank is 0/10. The company's interest coverage is 1.09, and its Altman Z score is 0.65. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a stable financial situation.

Largest Guru's Influence

The largest guru holding shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc is Gotham Asset Management, LLC. Although the exact share percentage is not available, the firm's investment in FYBR may have influenced ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's decision to increase its stake in the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's recent acquisition of additional shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. Despite FYBR's low GF Score and Growth Rank, the firm's decision to increase its stake in the company may be based on other factors not reflected in these metrics. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.