ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, a prominent investment firm, has recently increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent Inc ( FYBR, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of the guru's profile, and offer insights into the traded stock's performance and potential impact on the guru's portfolio.

Details of the Transaction

On September 11, 2023, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC added 150,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc to its portfolio at a trade price of $14.52 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in FYBR to 38,512,895 shares, representing 11.56% of its portfolio and 15.67% of FYBR's total shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the firm's portfolio and marked a 0.39% change in its holdings of FYBR.

Profile of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 40 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc ( CCO, Financial), Albertsons Companies Inc ( ACI, Financial), California Resources Corp ( CRC, Financial), Frontier Communications Parent Inc ( FYBR, Financial), and Savers Value Village Inc ( SVV, Financial). With an equity of $4.83 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors. The recent transaction aligns with the firm's investment philosophy and further solidifies its position in the Communication Services sector.

Overview of Frontier Communications Parent Inc

Frontier Communications Parent Inc ( FYBR, Financial) is a US-based company that offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks. These services include video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company operates in several segments, including Data and Internet services, Other, Subsidy and other revenue, Video services, and Voice services. As of September 14, 2023, the company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a stock price of $14.45.

The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are both 4/10, while its Growth Rank is 0/10. The company's interest coverage is 1.09, and its Altman Z score is 0.65. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a stable financial situation.

Largest Guru's Influence

The largest guru holding shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc is Gotham Asset Management, LLC. Although the exact share percentage is not available, the firm's investment in FYBR may have influenced ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's decision to increase its stake in the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's recent acquisition of additional shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. Despite FYBR's low GF Score and Growth Rank, the firm's decision to increase its stake in the company may be based on other factors not reflected in these metrics. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.