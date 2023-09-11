Insider Sell: EVP, Chief Legal Officer Elizabeth O'Callahan Sells 871 Shares of NetApp Inc

On September 11, 2023, Elizabeth O'Callahan, the Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of NetApp Inc (

NTAP, Financial), sold 871 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 3,486 shares and purchased none.

NetApp Inc is a multinational technology company that specializes in helping its customers manage and store their data on-premises and in the cloud. The company's products and services are designed to help businesses achieve better cost efficiencies, increase performance, and reduce downtime for their data management and storage needs.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the relationship between insider trading and the stock price. Over the past year, there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys for NetApp Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1702230741712109568.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of NetApp Inc were trading at $79.58, giving the company a market cap of $16.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 14.10, lower than both the industry median of 21.81 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

The GuruFocus Value of NetApp Inc, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, is $75.55. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, the stock is considered fairly valued. This is illustrated in the following image:

1702230767490301952.png

The insider's sell, coupled with the stock's valuation, suggests that the insider may believe that the stock is fairly valued at its current price. However, investors should always conduct their own research and consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of NetApp Inc shares provides an interesting insight into the company's stock price and valuation. While the insider has sold a significant number of shares over the past year, the stock's valuation suggests that it is fairly valued. As always, investors should consider all relevant factors and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
