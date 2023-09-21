Exploring Garmin Ltd's Dividend History, Growth, and Future Prospects

Garmin Ltd( GRMN, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.73 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Garmin Ltds dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Garmin Ltd Do?

Garmin produces GPS-enabled hardware and software for five verticals: fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation, and marine. The company relies on licensing mapping data to enable its hardware specialized for often niche activities like scuba diving or sailing. Garmin operates in 100 countries and sells its products via distributors as well as relationships with original equipment manufacturers.

A Glimpse at Garmin Ltd's Dividend History

Garmin Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Garmin Ltd has increased its dividend each year since 2003. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 20 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Garmin Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Garmin Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.76% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.76%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Garmin Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 8.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 7.20% per year. And over the past decade, Garmin Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.60%.

Based on Garmin Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Garmin Ltd stock as of today is approximately 3.91%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Garmin Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.56.

Garmin Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Garmin Ltd's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Garmin Ltd's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Garmin Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Garmin Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 8.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 62.34% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Garmin Ltd's earnings increased by approximately 0.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 32.02% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 8.30%, which outperforms than approximately 43.46% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Given Garmin Ltd's consistent dividend history, robust growth metrics, and strong profitability, it appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend payments. Its payout ratio and growth rates suggest a sustainable dividend policy. However, investors should continue to monitor these metrics as market conditions evolve. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.