STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

50 minutes ago
On September 12, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH, a renowned investment firm, added 1,558 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (

PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $9.67, bringing the firm's total holdings in PVBC to 1,793,679 shares. This transaction represents a 10.14% stake in the company, although it did not significantly impact the firm's portfolio due to its size.

About STILWELL JOSEPH

STILWELL JOSEPH is a New York-based investment firm with a portfolio of 53 stocks, primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm manages an equity of $173 million and is known for its strategic investment philosophy. The firm's top holdings include a diverse range of companies, reflecting its broad investment strategy.

Provident Bancorp Inc Overview

Provident Bancorp Inc (

PVBC, Financial), a USA-based company, has been publicly traded since its IPO on January 8, 1999. The company operates in the banking industry, providing a range of products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate various types of loans and to invest in securities. The company's market capitalization stands at $174.424 million, with a current stock price of $9.8624.

Stock Performance Analysis

Despite a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating the company is at a loss, Provident Bancorp Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score. The GF Value of the stock is $18.04, with a price to GF Value ratio of 0.55. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a price change of -19.49%, but has gained 1.99% since the recent transaction. The stock has also seen a year-to-date price change ratio of 35.66%.

Financial Health Evaluation

Provident Bancorp Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 4/10 and a Profitability Rank of 5/10. The company's Growth Rank is also 5/10. The GF Value Rank is 8/10, indicating that the stock is undervalued. The company's Momentum Rank is 2/10, and it has a Piotroski F-Score of 4. The company's cash to debt ratio is 3.55, ranking it 369th in the industry.

Stock Growth Examination

Over the past three years, Provident Bancorp Inc has seen a revenue growth of 22.80%, ranking it 106th in its industry. However, the company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, EBITDA growth, and earning growth over the same period are all at 0.00%.

Stock Momentum Analysis

The company's RSI values over 5-day, 9-day, and 14-day periods are 62.82, 60.68, and 59.32 respectively. The momentum index over 6 - 1 month is 29.26, while over 12 - 1 month, it is -32.08. The RSI 14-day rank is 1262, and the momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 168.

Transaction Impact Analysis

The recent acquisition by STILWELL JOSEPH is a positive endorsement of Provident Bancorp Inc's potential. Despite the company's current financial performance, the firm's investment could stimulate growth and profitability in the future. However, given the size of the transaction relative to STILWELL JOSEPH's portfolio, the impact on the firm's overall performance is likely to be minimal.

All data and rankings are accurate as of September 14, 2023.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
