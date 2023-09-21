Visa Inc ( V, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $240.33, Visa Inc has witnessed a decline of 3.03% over a period, marked against a three-month change of 7.95%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that Visa Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Visa Inc's GF Score components are as follows:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability rank and a slightly lower GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Visa Inc the GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Visa Inc's Business

Visa Inc, with a market cap of $499.83 billion, is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2022, it processed over $14 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second. The company's sales stand at $31.83 billion, with an operating margin of 67.04%, reflecting its strong profitability.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Visa Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Visa Inc stands impressively at 34.42, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. With an Altman Z-Score of 7.7, Visa Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.65, Visa Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Visa Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Visa Inc's solid financial situation. Visa Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Visa Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 10.7%, which outperforms better than 64.43% of 492 companies in the Credit Services industry. Moreover, Visa Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 8.9, and the rate over the past five years is 10.5.

Conclusion

Given Visa Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and strong growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the importance of comprehensive financial evaluation in identifying investment opportunities with high return potential.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen