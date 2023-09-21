Meta Data Ltd (AIU): A Deep Dive into Its Performance Challenges

Long-established in the Education industry, Meta Data Ltd ( AIU, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a decline of 2.88%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -5.44%. Fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Meta Data Ltd.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Meta Data Ltd the GF Score of 58 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Company Snapshot: Meta Data Ltd

With a market cap of $18.19 billion, Meta Data Ltd is engaged in artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe ( AIU, Financial) IAAS service. AIE aims to build an intelligent training system based on an intelligent training platform to provide the maximum immersive experience and the best technical foundation for learning, and implementation in RT3D with 360-degree landscape. AIU IAAS service provides software & hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operator or individual users. The company generates all of its revenue in the PRC.

Financial Strength Analysis

Meta Data Ltd's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's Altman Z-Scoreis just 0, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.59 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 9999, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 0% of 159 companies in the Education industry.

Profitability Analysis

Meta Data Ltd's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Operating Margin has declined over the past five years ((-31,395.63%)), as shown by the following data: 2018: 8.01; 2019: 5.72; 2020: 0; 2021: 0; 2022: -2,508.03. Additionally, Meta Data Ltd's Gross Margin has also declined over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 50.64; 2019: 48.12; 2020: 0; 2021: 0; 2022: 12.45. This trend underscores the company's struggles to convert its revenue into profits.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Meta Data Ltd seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -86.8 per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 100% of 234 companies in the Education industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market.

Conclusion

Given Meta Data Ltd's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a rich history in the Education industry, its current financial indicators and growth prospects suggest that it may struggle to maintain its past performance. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

