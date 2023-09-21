Is Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide to Its Valuation

Unraveling the Intrinsic Value of Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Yum China Holdings Inc (

YUMC, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 5.57%, despite a 3-month loss of -5.21%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.77, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? In this article, we delve into the valuation analysis of Yum China Holdings (YUMC) to provide a comprehensive insight into its intrinsic worth.

Company Overview

With nearly 13,000 units and $10 billion in systemwide sales in 2022, Yum China Holdings Inc (

YUMC, Financial) stands as the largest restaurant chain in China. The company generates revenue through its own restaurants and franchise fees. Its key concepts include KFC and Pizza Hut, but its portfolio also encompasses other brands such as Little Sheep, East Dawning, Taco Bell, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & Joy, and Lavazza. The company's current stock price is $56.14, while its GF Value stands at $65.76, indicating a potential undervaluation.

1702348213010300928.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Yum China Holdings appears to be modestly undervalued. This means that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1702348195360669696.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing, it's critical to assess a company's financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Yum China Holdings' cash-to-debt ratio of 1.33 outperforms 79.77% of 351 companies in the Restaurants industry, indicating fair financial strength.

1702348232719335424.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is less risky. Yum China Holdings has been profitable for 9 of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 10.25%, ranking better than 80.29% of 350 companies in the Restaurants industry. However, its growth ranks worse than 61.29% of 279 companies in the Restaurants industry, with an average annual revenue growth of -0.2% and a 3-year average EBITDA growth of -3.8%.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Yum China Holdings' ROIC is 8.71, and its cost of capital is 5.5.

1702348249945341952.png

Conclusion

All factors considered, Yum China Holdings' stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 61.29% of 279 companies in the Restaurants industry. To learn more about Yum China Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.