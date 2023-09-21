Is MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Too Good to Be True? A Comprehensive Analysis of a Potential Value Trap

Unveiling the Risks and Rewards of Investing in MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are constantly in search of stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that deserves attention is MakeMyTrip Ltd (

MMYT, Financial). The stock, currently priced at $38.88, recorded a loss of 1.71% in a day, and a 3-month increase of 39.19%. The stock's fair valuation is $55.64, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on three factors: Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

1702349511797506048.png

However, investors should consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with MakeMyTrip should not be overlooked. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Piotroski F-score and Beneish M-score. Furthermore, the company's revenues and earnings have been on a downward trend over the past five years, which raises a crucial question: Is MakeMyTrip a hidden gem or a value trap?

Company Snapshot

MakeMyTrip Ltd is an online travel company, providing online booking solutions for day-to-day travel needs. The company's operating segments include Air ticketing, Hotels and packages, Bus ticketing and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Hotels and packages segment. The Hotels and packages segments include internet-based platforms, call-centers, and branch offices, which provide holiday packages and hotel reservations. Its Air ticketing segment includes internet-based platforms, provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from India and also has a presence in the United States; South East Asia; Europe, and other countries.

1702349531317796864.png

Bearish Signs: Declining Revenues and Earnings

In the case of MakeMyTrip, both the revenue per share (evident from the last five years' TTM data: 2019: 4.69; 2020: 3.57; 2021: 1.77; 2022: 3.80; 2023: 5.84) and the 5-year revenue growth rate (-10.2%) have been on a consistent downward trajectory. This pattern may suggest underlying challenges such as diminishing demand for MakeMyTrip's products, or escalating competition in its market sector. Either scenario can pose serious risks to the company's future performance, warranting a thorough analysis by investors.

1702349565652369408.png

The Red Flag: Sluggish Earnings Growth

Despite its low price-to-fair-value ratio, MakeMyTrip's falling revenues and earnings cast a long shadow over its investment attractiveness. A low price relative to intrinsic value can indeed suggest an investment opportunity, but only if the company's fundamentals are sound or improving. In MakeMyTrip's case, the declining revenues, EBITDA, and earnings growth suggest that the company's issues may be more than just cyclical fluctuations.

Without a clear turnaround strategy, there's a risk that the company's performance could continue to deteriorate, leading to further price declines. In such a scenario, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio may be more indicative of a value trap than a value opportunity.

Conclusion

Given the declining revenues and earnings, coupled with the low Piotroski F-score and Beneish M-score, MakeMyTrip appears to be more of a value trap than a hidden gem. Investors should exercise caution, and thorough due diligence is advised before making an investment decision. Investors seeking stocks with good revenue and earnings growth may find GuruFocus' Peter Lynch Growth with Low Valuation Screener beneficial.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.