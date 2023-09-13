On September 13, 2023, Christopher Janus, a portfolio manager at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc., purchased 400 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Christopher Janus is a seasoned portfolio manager with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. His role at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. involves overseeing the company's investment strategies and ensuring that they align with the company's financial goals and objectives.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is a company that specializes in the management of fixed income assets. The company's primary focus is on investing in securities of companies that are involved in the real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources sectors. The company's investment strategy is designed to provide investors with a high level of current income while preserving capital.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 1,230 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend suggests that the insider has a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

The insider transaction history for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shows a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend indicates a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish signal for investors.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. were trading for $12.23 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $681.219 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.76, which is higher than the industry median of 13.11 and also higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the stock is currently overvalued. However, the insider's recent purchase could indicate that they believe the company's future earnings will justify its current valuation.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 400 shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. could be a positive signal for investors. The insider's confidence in the company's future performance, coupled with the company's strong investment strategy, could make this stock a potential addition to an investor's portfolio.