Insider Sell: Director Naomi Boness Sells 15,000 Shares of Aemetis Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Director Naomi Boness sold 15,000 shares of Aemetis Inc (

AMTX, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and purchased none.

Naomi Boness is a key figure at Aemetis Inc, serving as a Director. Aemetis Inc is an international renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. With a market cap of $205.503 million, the company is a significant player in the renewable energy sector.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows, especially considering the lack of insider buys over the past year. The insider transaction history for Aemetis Inc shows zero insider buys and one insider sell over the past year.

1702352937612738560.png

The above image illustrates the trend of insider transactions. The lack of insider buys could be a cause for concern for potential investors. However, it's important to note that insider sells do not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. The insider may have personal reasons for selling, such as diversifying their portfolio or meeting personal financial obligations.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Aemetis Inc were trading for $5.65 apiece. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1702352955786657792.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a GF Value of $6.10, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell may raise some concerns, the stock's modest undervaluation and the company's position in the renewable energy sector make it a potential investment to consider. However, potential investors should always conduct their own thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.