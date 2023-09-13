On September 13, 2023, Bryan Hackworth, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Electronics Inc ( UEIC, Financial), purchased 5,100 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Who is Bryan Hackworth?

Bryan Hackworth is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in the technology industry. As the SVP and CFO of Universal Electronics Inc, he is responsible for the company's financial strategy and operations. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future.

About Universal Electronics Inc

Universal Electronics Inc is a leading global provider of universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. Its broad portfolio of patents includes QuickSet Cloud service that introduces an intelligent way to configure and control numerous home entertainment devices. The company's products and solutions are used by the world's leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Bryan Hackworth has purchased a total of 10,100 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent acquisition of 5,100 shares further strengthens his position in the company. The insider transaction history for Universal Electronics Inc shows a total of 7 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

The relationship between insider buying and selling activities and the stock price is often considered a reliable indicator of a company's future performance. In this case, the consistent insider buying activity could be interpreted as a positive sign for the company's stock price.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Universal Electronics Inc were trading at $8.42, giving the company a market cap of $113.726 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $28.34, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.3. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, making it a potential value trap.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. In this case, the GF Value suggests that Universal Electronics Inc's stock is undervalued, which could make it an attractive investment opportunity.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Universal Electronics Inc shares, coupled with the company's undervalued status, could signal a promising future for the company's stock. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider the company's financial health and market conditions before making an investment decision.