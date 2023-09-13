Insider Buying: SVP and CFO Bryan Hackworth Acquires 5,100 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Bryan Hackworth, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Electronics Inc (

UEIC, Financial), purchased 5,100 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Who is Bryan Hackworth?

Bryan Hackworth is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in the technology industry. As the SVP and CFO of Universal Electronics Inc, he is responsible for the company's financial strategy and operations. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future.

About Universal Electronics Inc

Universal Electronics Inc is a leading global provider of universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. Its broad portfolio of patents includes QuickSet Cloud service that introduces an intelligent way to configure and control numerous home entertainment devices. The company's products and solutions are used by the world's leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Bryan Hackworth has purchased a total of 10,100 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent acquisition of 5,100 shares further strengthens his position in the company. The insider transaction history for Universal Electronics Inc shows a total of 7 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

1702353032978628608.png

The relationship between insider buying and selling activities and the stock price is often considered a reliable indicator of a company's future performance. In this case, the consistent insider buying activity could be interpreted as a positive sign for the company's stock price.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Universal Electronics Inc were trading at $8.42, giving the company a market cap of $113.726 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $28.34, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.3. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, making it a potential value trap.

1702353049231556608.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. In this case, the GF Value suggests that Universal Electronics Inc's stock is undervalued, which could make it an attractive investment opportunity.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Universal Electronics Inc shares, coupled with the company's undervalued status, could signal a promising future for the company's stock. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider the company's financial health and market conditions before making an investment decision.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.