On September 13, 2023, Director Eric Semler of Semler Scientific Inc ( SMLR, Financial) made a significant insider purchase, acquiring 77,771 shares of the company. This move is noteworthy and warrants a closer look at the company's business, the insider's profile, and the implications of this insider buying activity.

Who is Eric Semler?

Eric Semler is a Director at Semler Scientific Inc. He has a strong background in finance and strategic planning, bringing valuable insights to the company's board. His recent purchase of 77,771 shares indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

About Semler Scientific Inc

Semler Scientific Inc is a medical risk-assessment company. Its patented technology, QuantaFlo, is a highly efficient, easy-to-use, and affordable test for the early detection of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD). PAD is a common but serious disease that significantly increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. Semler's innovative technology is helping to transform the way PAD is detected and treated.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 77,771 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong bullish sentiment from the insider towards the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Semler Scientific Inc shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year, with no insider sells over the same timeframe.

The above insider trend image shows a clear pattern of insider buying, which is generally a positive signal for potential investors. It suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe its shares are undervalued or that the company has strong future prospects.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Semler Scientific Inc were trading for $27.61 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $201.212 million. The price-earnings ratio is 13.01, which is lower than the industry median of 27.85 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, is $94.48 for Semler Scientific Inc. With a price of $27.61, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.29, indicating that it is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Eric Semler, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, suggests that Semler Scientific Inc could be an attractive investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.