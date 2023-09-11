On September 11, 2023, David Duffield, a 10% owner of Workday Inc ( WDAY, Financial), sold 108,333 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 421,667 shares sold and no shares purchased.

David Duffield is a co-founder of Workday Inc, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The company delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Workday Inc has a market cap of $63.91 billion.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 48 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This could potentially signal a lack of confidence in the company's future performance among those with the most intimate knowledge of its operations.

However, it's important to consider the stock's valuation in this context. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Workday Inc were trading for $250.58 each. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that it is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value of $304.96.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Therefore, despite the insider's recent sell-off, the stock's current valuation could present an attractive entry point for investors. However, potential investors should also consider the broader trend of insider selling at Workday Inc and conduct further research before making an investment decision.

It's also worth noting that the insider's recent sell represents a small fraction of their overall holdings in the company. Therefore, while the transaction is significant, it does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects on the part of the insider.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off at Workday Inc is noteworthy, it's important to consider this move in the broader context of the company's valuation and the overall trend of insider transactions. As always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.