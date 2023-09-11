Insider Sell: SVP, General Counsel Sam Schlessinger Sells 45,236 Shares of Assertio Holdings Inc

On September 11, 2023, Sam Schlessinger, the Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Assertio Holdings Inc (

ASRT, Financial), sold 45,236 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Assertio Holdings Inc, which we will delve into later in this article.

But first, who is Sam Schlessinger? Schlessinger is a seasoned legal professional with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry. As the SVP and General Counsel of Assertio Holdings Inc, he plays a crucial role in the company's legal affairs and strategic decisions.

Assertio Holdings Inc is a leading pharmaceutical company that specializes in providing innovative solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan, and specialty medicines. The company is committed to providing better healthcare solutions and improving the quality of life for patients.

Over the past year, Sam Schlessinger has sold 45,236 shares in total and purchased 0 shares in total. This recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Assertio Holdings Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 7 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a bearish sentiment among the insiders of the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Assertio Holdings Inc were trading for $3.04 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $256.048 million. The price-earnings ratio is 1.86, which is lower than the industry median of 22.54 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $3.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $2.32, Assertio Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sale by the insider, coupled with the stock's modest overvaluation, may suggest that the insider believes the stock's current price does not reflect its intrinsic value. However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, future growth prospects, and market conditions before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of Assertio Holdings Inc shares, along with the company's valuation and insider transaction trends, provide valuable insights for investors. It is crucial to keep an eye on insider transactions as they can often signal the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

