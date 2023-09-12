Director Carlos Alberini Sells 25,000 Shares of RH

On September 12, 2023, Carlos Alberini, a director at RH, sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at RH, with 22 insider sells over the past year.

Carlos Alberini is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the retail industry. He has held various leadership roles at companies such as Guess and Lucky Brand Jeans. His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in driving RH's growth and success.

RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is a luxury home-furnishings company that offers a variety of categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, as well as baby and child products. RH operates an integrated business across multiple channels of distribution including galleries, source books and websites.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of insider selling could be a signal of the insider's confidence in the company's current stock price or future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification.

1702354438552813568.png

The above chart shows the trend of insider selling at RH. As can be seen, there has been a consistent pattern of selling by insiders over the past year. This could be an indication that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply reflect personal financial decisions by the insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of RH were trading for $310.42 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $5.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 23.60, which is higher than the industry median of 16.72 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1702354455434887168.png

The above image shows the GF Value of RH. With a price of $310.42 and a GuruFocus Value of $391.30, RH has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of 25,000 shares may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the broader context. The stock's current valuation, as well as the overall trend of insider selling at RH, should be taken into account when making investment decisions.

