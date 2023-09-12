Director Patrick Heron Buys 8,437 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc

On September 12, 2023, Director Patrick Heron made a significant investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (

MIRM, Financial), purchasing 8,437 shares of the company. This move is noteworthy due to the potential implications it has for the company's future and the insights it provides into the insider's confidence in the company's prospects.

Who is Patrick Heron?

Patrick Heron is a Director at Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. With a deep understanding of the company's operations and strategic direction, his investment decisions are often seen as a reflection of his confidence in the company's future performance. Over the past year, Heron has purchased a total of 156,428 shares and has not sold any shares, demonstrating his strong belief in the company's potential.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Insider Buying Analysis

The insider's recent purchase is a positive signal for the company. Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys in total, compared to 9 insider sells. This suggests a shift in sentiment among insiders, with more insiders choosing to invest in the company.

1702355037491036160.png

The insider's purchase also coincides with a relatively low stock price, with shares trading at $30.44 on the day of the purchase. This could indicate that the insider believes the stock is undervalued at its current price.

Valuation and Market Cap

At the time of the insider's purchase, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc had a market cap of $1.21 billion. This places the company in the mid-cap category, which is often associated with a balance of growth potential and stability.

Conclusion

The insider's purchase of 8,437 shares is a positive signal for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. It suggests that the insider has confidence in the company's future and believes that the stock is currently undervalued. Investors should keep an eye on further insider transactions, as they can provide valuable insights into the company's prospects.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
