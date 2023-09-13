Director Michael Kearney Sells 2,600 Shares of Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO)

On September 13, 2023, Michael Kearney, a director at Expro Group Holdings NV (

XPRO, Financial), sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of significant insider selling activity at the company.

Who is Michael Kearney?

Michael Kearney is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. He has been serving as a director at Expro Group Holdings NV, contributing to the company's strategic decisions and growth initiatives. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

About Expro Group Holdings NV

Expro Group Holdings NV is a leading global provider of services to the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in well flow management, providing products and services that measure, improve, control, and process flow from high-value oil and gas wells. With a market cap of $2.57 billion, Expro Group Holdings NV is a significant player in the energy sector.

Insider Selling Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 263,335 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of selling without any insider buying raises questions about the company's future prospects. The recent sale of 2,600 shares by Michael Kearney further adds to this trend.

1702356046539915264.png

The above image shows the trend of insider selling at Expro Group Holdings NV. As can be seen, there have been 24 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

Stock Price and Insider Selling

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Expro Group Holdings NV were trading at $23.84 each. The continuous insider selling could potentially exert downward pressure on the stock price. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders might sell their shares for various reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification.

In conclusion, while the insider's selling activity at Expro Group Holdings NV warrants attention, it should be considered in conjunction with other factors such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and market conditions. Investors should conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

