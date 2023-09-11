Insider Sell: CFO Kenneth Boller Sells 3,900 Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, Kenneth Boller, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Akoustis Technologies Inc (

AKTS, Financial), sold 3,900 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 7,100 shares and made no purchases.

Akoustis Technologies Inc is a high-tech company that designs and manufactures innovative radio frequency (RF) filters. These filters are used in mobile and other wireless applications, including those in the defense and public safety sectors. The company's patented XBAW technology is a key differentiator, offering superior performance and size advantages over competitors.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the relationship between insider trading and the stock's price.

1702356230263013376.png

The insider transaction history for Akoustis Technologies Inc shows a clear trend of selling over the past year, with 11 insider sells and no buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they expect the company's performance to decline.

However, the stock's current price of $1.1 and a market cap of $70.028 million suggest a different story. According to the GuruFocus Value, which stands at $13.77, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.08. This could mean that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before buying.

1702356246226534400.png

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. Despite the insider's sell-off, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock might still be a good buy for value investors.

However, investors should also consider the insider's trading activity. The insider's selling trend could be a red flag, indicating potential issues within the company or a lack of confidence in its future performance. Therefore, investors should carefully analyze all available information and consider their risk tolerance before making a decision.

In conclusion, while Akoustis Technologies Inc appears undervalued based on its GF Value, the insider's selling activity raises concerns. Investors should proceed with caution and conduct thorough due diligence before investing in this stock.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.