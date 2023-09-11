On September 11, 2023, Ronald Tutor, Chairman & CEO, and 10% Owner of Tutor Perini Corp ( TPC, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Ronald Tutor is a prominent figure in the construction industry, having led Tutor Perini Corp for many years. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a leading civil, building, and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world.

Tutor Perini Corp specializes in executing complex and challenging infrastructure projects. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment involves the public works construction and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services to various specialized building markets. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, fire protection systems, and pneumatically placed concrete.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of insider selling is worth noting, as it could potentially signal the insider's outlook on the company's future performance.

The insider transaction history for Tutor Perini Corp shows that there have been 1 insider buy and 1 insider sell over the past year. This balance of buys and sells could indicate a neutral sentiment among the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Tutor Perini Corp were trading for $8.27 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $417.883 million.

With a price of $8.27 and a GuruFocus Value of $8.77, Tutor Perini Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by Ronald Tutor could be a signal of his outlook on the company's future performance. However, with the stock currently being fairly valued according to its GF Value, investors should carefully consider their own analysis and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.