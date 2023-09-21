Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Bristow Group Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, a prominent investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Bristow Group Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Solus Alternative Asset Management LP reduce its stake in Bristow Group Inc by 59,550 shares, representing a change of -1.66%. The shares were traded at a price of $27.26 each. Following the transaction, the firm now holds a total of 3,528,687 shares in Bristow Group Inc, accounting for 39.29% of its portfolio and 12.52% of the company's total shares.

Profile of the Guru

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, based in Summit, New Jersey, is a renowned investment firm with a portfolio comprising eight stocks. The firm's top holdings include Chevron Corp(

CVX, Financial), Valero Energy Corp(VLO, Financial), Exxon Mobil Corp(XOM, Financial), Bristow Group Inc(VTOL, Financial), and Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $246 million, with a strong focus on the Energy and Communication Services sectors. 1702383146424598528.png

Overview of the Traded Stock

Bristow Group Inc, listed under the symbol VTOL, is a leading provider of vertical flight solutions. The company offers a range of services, including aviation services to major integrated, national, and independent energy companies, commercial search and rescue services, and fixed-wing transportation. The company's market capitalization stands at $808.515 million, with a current stock price of $28.695. The company's PE percentage is 130.43, indicating a modestly undervalued GF valuation of 0.90. 1702383124140261376.png

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 5.26%, and since its IPO on June 12, 2020, it has gained 75.83%. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio stands at 12.49%. The GF Score of the stock is 62/100, indicating a potential for average performance.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

The stock's financial strength is ranked 5/10, with a profitability rank of 3/10 and a growth rank of 0/10. The Piotroski F-Score is 6, and the Altman Z score is 1.45. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.25, ranking 663rd in the industry.

Momentum of the Traded Stock

The stock's RSI 5 Day is 60.53, RSI 9 Day is 47.47, and RSI 14 Day is 44.03. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 35.72, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 10.72. The stock's RSI 14 Day Rank is 313, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 114.

The Largest Guru Holder of the Traded Stock

The largest guru holder of Bristow Group Inc is Donald Smith & Co. However, the exact percentage of shares held by the guru is not available at this time.

Transaction Analysis

The reduction of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP's stake in Bristow Group Inc is a significant move that could potentially impact the firm's portfolio and the traded stock. Given the stock's current performance and financial health, this transaction could influence its future trajectory. However, as with any investment decision, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.