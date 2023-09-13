Insider Sell: President and CEO Lara Sullivan Sells 27,917 Shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc

56 minutes ago

On September 13, 2023, Lara Sullivan, President and CEO of Pyxis Oncology Inc (

PYXS, Financial), sold 27,917 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Lara Sullivan is a seasoned executive in the biopharmaceutical industry. She has a proven track record of leading and growing companies in the oncology sector. As the President and CEO of Pyxis Oncology Inc, she has been instrumental in the company's growth and development.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company's unique approach to cancer treatment involves leveraging the body's immune system to fight cancer cells. Pyxis Oncology Inc is committed to bringing innovative treatments to patients who need them the most.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,917 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of selling shares is not uncommon among insiders, especially when the company's stock is performing well. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

The insider transaction history for Pyxis Oncology Inc shows a total of 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell over the past year. This suggests a mixed sentiment among the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc were trading for $2.27 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $93.891 million.

1702412514861514752.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions over the past year. As can be seen, the insider's recent sell comes after a period of relative stability in the number of insider transactions. This could suggest that the insider believes the stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply be a personal financial decision.

It's also worth noting that the stock's price has not shown a clear correlation with the insider's selling activity. This could suggest that the market has not reacted strongly to the insider's selling, or it could indicate that other factors are influencing the stock's price.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of Pyxis Oncology Inc shares is noteworthy, it does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Investors should consider the company's fundamentals, market conditions, and other relevant factors before making investment decisions.

